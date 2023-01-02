Jeremy Renner, Avengers Endgame And Hawkeye Actor, 'Critical' After Snow Plowing Accident

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition" after he suffered injuries suffered due to a weather-related accident while plowing snow. Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, Renner, has starred in multiple Marvel projects as Clint Barton / Hawkeye since the 2011 film Thor, and is currently starring as the lead in the Taylor Sheridan series Mayor of Kingstown.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," told the actor’s representative to Variety.

While the location of the accident was not confirmed, Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada was hit by heavy snowfall due to a storm on Near Year’s Eve, according to the newspaper.

Advertisement

Renner scored a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and landed a Supporting Actor Oscar nom the next year for The Town.

Mayor of Kingstown begins its second season January 15 on Paramount+. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Network for Par+.

Renner previously starred in Sheridan’s 2017 drama Wind River.

Read all the Latest Movies News here