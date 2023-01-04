Jeremy Renner Posts 1st Pic Since Major Accident, Says 'I'm Too Messed Up'; Avengers Co-stars React

Jeremy Renner, Avengers Endgame and Hawkeye star, has thanked his fans and well-wishers for their “kind words" in his first social media post since his New Year’s Day snow plowing accident.

Jeremy took to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning and shared a selfie that showed him in what appeared to be a hospital bed with facial injuries. Posting the selfie, Renner wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Jeremy’s Avengers Endgame co-stars including Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans sent love to him in the comment section. “Continued prayers your way brutha," Pratt wrote. Evans commented, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy." Hemsworth said, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!"

Jeremy Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after a New Year’s Day snow plowing accident, a spokesperson for the actor said Monday evening. Renner had surgery Monday and remained “in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the spokesperson added.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," a statement from his spokesperson read. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being injured in Nevada, his publicist confirmed to CNN. “As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Sam Mast had told CNN in a statement. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

