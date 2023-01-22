Jeremy Renner Reveals Shocking Detail About Snow Plow Accident, Avengers Co-Stars Send Love

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner shared his health update along with a shocking detail days after his snow-plowing accident. The actor was admitted to the ICU after he underwent surgery post the weather-related accident. Sharing a photo of a person, seemingly his doctor, helping him to move his leg, he penned a long note. It read, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

Take a look at his post:

His Avengers co-stars took to comment section to wish him a speedy recovery. Chris Evans, who is famous for portraying the character of Captain America, wrote, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???Sending so much love ❤️" while ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Your a champion mate! We love you"

Meanwhile, the actor marked the new year and his birthday in the hospital. He has been sharing constant health updates following his accident. On his birthday, Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, too, extended warm wishes.

It was previously reported that Renner had stepped out to help a family member get their car out of the snow using his Snowcat. It is stated that Renner attempted to get back in the driver’s seat to stop the vehicle from rolling but was crushed. Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being injured in Nevada.

A couple of weeks ago, he took to social media to thank the hospital staff for their hard work. “Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote on his Instagram story section alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo. Renner also shared a video on Twitter where his sister could be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looked on during what the actor wrote was a “spa moment to lift my spirits."

