Jeremy Renner Thanks 'Renowned' Medical Staff, Posts Pic from the Hospital After His Brutal Accident

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner recently suffered injuries during a snow plowing accident. The actor was admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery after the major incident. It seems that the actor is recovering well, as he has been positing pictures and videos from his hospital bed. The Hawkeye actor, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on Saturday, posted an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude.

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

Advertisement

Take a look at the pic here:

This is the third post the actor shared from the hospital as he recovers from the severe injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident earlier this month, after which he was airlifted from his home to a hospital on Jan. 1 and underwent surgery the following day.

On Tuesday, Renner provided his first update, a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram, thanking fans and supporters for their messages in the wake of his injuries. He wrote in the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Advertisement

On Thursday, Renner shared a video on Twitter where his sister could be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looked on during what the actor wrote was a “spa moment to lift my spirits."

“He’s so sexy, yeah," Renner’s sister could be heard joking in the video as the camera closed in on the Marvel star’s face.

Advertisement

“Literally, look at all that blood," she added, as Renner indicated that the “spa moment" served as his first time bathing since he was injured by a 14,330-lb. snowplow while he cleared snow from his property on New Year’s Day. “First shower in definitely a week or so," he revealed. “Gross!"

Renner’s representative told People on Tuesday that Renner was “moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after ringing in the new year together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor’s home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours, and there had been a large snowfall."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference the same day that Renner was helping a family member get a “stuck" vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before when the incident occurred.

Several of Renner’s friends and costars including Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld and Chris Hemsworth have all wished the actor well in his recovery, with Lilly, 43, writing on Instagram that Renner has “always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood."

Read all the Latest Movies News here