Jeremy Renner to Star in Film on Pulitzer Winning Investigative Journalist David Armstrong

Expanded Media/LBI Entertainment and 101 Studios announced today that two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner will star as Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist David Armstrong who – through a riveting and perilous journey - uncovered the secrets of how the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma fueled a national nightmare.

Over a four-year investigation, Armstrong discovered evidence that, in order to maximize their profits, members of the Sackler family knew of and supported Purdue’s concealment of the strength and addiction risks of the drug OxyContin. Since the release of OxyContin, more than two hundred thousand Americans have died from prescription painkiller related overdoses.

The film will be written and directed by the award-winning husband-wife filmmakers Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly (Beneath The Harvest Sky, Queenpins).

“David Armstrong is a Pulitzer-prize winning investigative reporter with the utmost integrity. It is an honor to team up with Jeremy and show the world the importance of watchdog journalists like David. They are truly the last check on power in any democracy," said filmmakers Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly.

Journalist David Armstrong says, “I am gratified that a movie audience will learn of the story behind this crisis, which has ruined so many lives. I am impressed with the vision Gita and Aron have for making this film and thrilled that an actor of Jeremy’s talent and ability will be a major part of telling this story."

“I can’t think of anyone better than Jeremy Renner to bring David Armstrong’s vital story to audiences" shares David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, “We have been lucky enough to see Jeremy’s tremendous talent first-hand working together on Mayor of Kingstown. We can’t wait to see him tackle this project that we know will resonate with audiences."

Julie Yorn, Head of Production for Expended Media/LBI Entertainment, adds: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with such a talented team. David Armstrong’s honor and conviction are a model of what we should all aspire to, and an example of the importance of speaking truth to power. Aron and Gita’s remarkable vision and passion for this story has found its perfect match in Jeremy Renner. We are proud to be working in partnership with the entire team at 101 on this important story. “

Jeremy Renner has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and respected actors. Most recently, Jeremy starred as the titular character in Marvel’s series Hawkeye for Disney+ and is currently playing the lead in the Paramount+ drama series Mayor of Kingstown, which re-teams Renner with Wind River creator/writer/director Taylor Sheridan.

