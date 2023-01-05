Jeremy Renner's 911 Call Share Gruesome Details; Avengers Star 'Completely Crushed' By Snowcat: Report

New details about Jeremy Renner’s recent accident have emerged now. The Avengers: Endgame star was hospitalised recently after a snow plowing accident earlier this week and underwent surgery Monday. He remained “in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," his spokesperson had said. Now, a report claims to have gained access to the 911 call that was made after his accident and shared some gruesome details.

As reported by TMZ, Renner was heard moaning in pain in the background of the call while the person called for help. He allegedly had heavy bleeding from his head. The details of the accident noted in the 911 log mentioned that Renner was ‘completely crushed’ by the vehicle and was having ‘extreme difficulty’ breathing. The log also mentioned that the right side of Renner’s chest had collapsed and the upper torso was crushed. We hope he is better now and recovering well.

It was previously reported that Renner had stepped out to help a family member get their car out of the snow using his Snowcat. It is stated that Renner attempted to get back in the driver’s seat to stop the vehicle from rolling but was crushed. Renner was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being injured in Nevada.

Jeremy took to his Instagram account on Wednesday morning and shared a selfie that showed him in what appeared to be a hospital bed with facial injuries. Posting the selfie, Renner wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Jeremy’s Avengers Endgame co-stars including Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans sent love to him in the comment section. “Continued prayers your way brutha," Pratt wrote. Evans commented, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy." Hemsworth said, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!"

