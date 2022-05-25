Jersey Actor Abhishek Madrecha on Sharing Screen with Shahid Kapoor: He is So Humble, His Warmth is Amazing | Exclusive

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey might be about the journey that the former’s character, Arjun undertakes. As he begins his journey back on the field, the main resistance he faces is from Virendra aka Viru. Their dynamics also form an important part in the film. We got in touch with Abhishek Madrecha, who essayed the role of Viru, and heard from him how his experience of working with Shahid Kapoor was, and how he prepped up for his role. He also opened up about the box office reception of Jersey, and how he kept himself motivated as the film got pushed several times because of the pandemic.

Abhishek says that he wanted to get out of his comfort zone, and Viru is quite unlike how he is in real life. He said, “I’m a very happy-go-lucky guy. There’s always a smile on my face and playing that character was really against my thing. But I actually loved the character. I love to get out of the comfort zone and play a character. Viru was out of my comfort zone. People appreciated it, and that is what you want at the end of the day."

Advertisement

Abhishek also shared his experience of working with Shahid Kapoor. The actor met the star in Chandigarh, where the shoot was on and Shahid had already been working. Remembering their first meeting, he said, “Jab main Chandigarh pahuncha, he was shooting. We had gone to that place and he was so nice and warm. Woh aisa feel hi nahin hone diya ki woh Shahid Kapoor hain (He did not make us feel that he is THE Shahid Kapoor). He is so nice, so humble, so sweet. The warmth is so amazing."

Advertisement

He continued, “It was amazing working with him. Each and every scene with him was just bang on and I never felt an inch that I’m doing a scene with The Shahid Kapoor."

Abhishek Madrecha also portrayed a player who is closest to Shahid Kapoor’s character, Arjun’s talent. The actor revealed, “I have been playing cricket since my childhood, but then as you grow up, it gets impossible to play regularly. So, once again coming back and playing with leather ball was a bit of task. So, we did a prep for 2 months. We used to go. We used to practice and we used to sweat out. When we reached Chandigarh 5-6 days before shooting, we started practicing over there."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jersey is getting a good response on Netflix. However, it did not do as well as expected at the box office. Abhishek said, “See, I don’t know what to say about this because jitna mujhe pata chala hai, people have liked the movie. People have gone for the movie and I don’t know about the collection because generally I’m not the one who, you know, comes to know about all these things."

Advertisement

Abhishek also opened up about the struggle he has had in the industry and taking rejections in his stride. He said, “Obviously, I have faced rejections. Everyone faces rejections over here in Bollywood. Because kya hota hai na, kisi ko pata nahi hota hai ki kya chahiye rehta hai (You do not know sometimes what is wanted of you). Tum uss cheez (rejections) se kafi immune ho jaate ho. So what I have learnt is that, even if you fall down you get up and you walk."

The actor has also received support from his family. “My mom and dad have always told me, you know what, move forward. Just keep moving, keep moving, keep going. Kyon nahin aayega, kaise nahin aayega (Why will you not succeed, how will you not succeed)? (If you have confidence) Woh aayega aur woh aata hai (You’ll succeed, and I’ve succeeded)," he concluded.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.