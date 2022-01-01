Jersey Actor Mrunal Thakur Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says 'I Have Mild Symptoms'

Actress Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid rise in the Covid-19 cases across the country. The actress informed the same on her Instagram account with a note.

She wrote “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. “If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."

On the work front, Mrunal will next be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey. The film, a remake of Nani’s popular Telugu film by the same name, marks her first collaboration with the Kabir Singh actor. The sports drama was supposed to release in theatres on December 31. However, the makers have postponed the release date of the film. The news of the film being delayed for the fourth time came just three days before its countrywide release in theatres on December 31.

“In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film ‘Jersey’. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!" the producers said in a statement.

The movie was originally scheduled for a release in August 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers then announced another release date during Diwali but it was postponed for a third time to December 31.

