Jersey Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up On Body-Shaming, Recalls Being Called 'Matka'

In a recent interview, Mrunal Thakur opened up about being body-shamed. The actress, who was recently seen in Jersey talked about the time when trolls used to call her ‘matka’ for her figure. Explaining the same, Mrunal told Times Now how trolls used to attack her for her curvy figure. “If I cut down — I start losing weight from my face, then my upper body and then it would reach my lower body - I will still have that shape," she said.

However, Mrunal also added that trolls did not make her feel demotivated or less confident. “So rather than people calling me Matka and me feeling bad, I take a lot of pride in it," she added. The actress further talked about how it is not necessary to have zero figures. “What I feel is important is to have a fit, not an unhealthy body. Then it depends on what body type you have. We all have different body types," she stated.

Mrunal Thakur also revealed how she was called Indian Kardashian when she visited America. “When I was in the US, people said a lot of women pay to get that body. When someone called me the Indian Kardashian, I was so happy that yes we need to celebrate. And now I have the confidence to post a picture and I just want to make sure that these trolls do not affect me," she added.

The actress also talked about how it is important for all to talk about body issues and normalise real bodies. She added that whether it is acne or PMS, it is all-natural and therefore one cannot do anything about it. “Despite being an actress, I have acne. I do PMS. There are breakouts during my menstruation. So, I think we need more actresses and public figures to talk about it and to normalise it because we all go through our days, this is natural and there’s nothing you can do about it. We need to be happy," she concluded.

