Jersey Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's Film Registers Low Opening Day With Rs 4 Cr

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey was released on April 22. It received mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics. However, the film failed to rule the box office on its opening day. As per Box Office India, Jersey reported a low opening day collection with around 3.75-4 crore (net). Even though the afternoon and evening shows of the movie were better than the morning ones, but still it failed to earn big at the box office on day one.

The report by Box Office India also claims that Jersey has already recovered its cost from non-theatrical aspects (like digital satellite and music). Therefore, there is no pressure on the makers of theatrical performances in terms of recovery. However, it will be interesting to see if the box office collection of Jersey will increase on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

Jersey revolves around Arjun, a person who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties to fulfill his son’s desire. However, this also created trouble in his marriage life. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, Jersey also stars Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is produced by Dil Raju, Aman Gill, and S Naga Vamsi.

Earlier today, it was also reported that Jersey was leaked online on Tamilrockers and Telegram.

News18’s review of Jersey reads, “The film can be considered long- given its runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes, but it does not make you feel that. The long sequences of the first half perfectly represent the despair and hopelessness that has crept into Arjun’s, and the shadow of his older self that he has turned into. It keeps the interest of the audience piqued. The second half, however, slows down somewhat in bits and parts. But, by the end, Shahid does hit a sixer, and one would feel the thrill of a nail-biting cricket match."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.