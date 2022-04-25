Home » News » Movies » Jersey Box-Office: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Overshadowed by KGF 2, Collects Just 14 Crores in 3 Days

Jersey Box-Office: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Overshadowed by KGF 2, Collects Just 14 Crores in 3 Days

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey hit the big screens on April 22
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey hit the big screens on April 22

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey managed to collect around Rs. 14 crores on its first weekend, and was overshadowed by KGF: Chapter 2

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 25, 2022, 15:38 IST

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey released on the 20th o April, a week after the much anticipated Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 hit the screens. The craze for the latter was evident with the way it was breaking records. Caught in the storm starred up by the dubbed version of the Kannada film, the Gowtam Tinnanuri helmed film seems to have suffered the consequences. At least that is what Jersey’s first weekend collection points at.

According to a report in Box Office India, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey managed to mint just Rs. 5.20 crores on Sunday, taking the total of the film to be around Rs. 14 crores. The film had a low opening as well, earning just Rs. 3.20 crores. The report further stated, “The film just could not collect in mass pockets be it Maharashtra, Gujarat or MP. The best collections came in NCR and bigger cities of Punjab. KGF 2 was there for the mass states but that is not the reason why collections were low in these pockets. Its more to with the zone the film is in and these types which are relying on the second and third day audience to propel them are finding it tough going post the pandemic."

Advertisement

It is to be noted that in the same weekend, KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi dubbed version managed to collect a whopping Rs. 51 crores at the box-office. The film has crossed the 300 crore mark, and it steadily moving forward to break more records.

RELATED NEWS

It is also to be noted that Shahid Kapoor himself has been able to create box office magic. In fact, his last film, Kabir Singh, was the second highest grosser of the year 2019, and managed to draw the audiences for weeks after its release.

Advertisement

Jersey is the remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the film is about a retired cricketer returning back to the field in a bid to gain respect from his son.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: April 25, 2022, 15:38 IST