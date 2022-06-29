Jersey Producer Dil Raju Welcomes Baby Boy At The Age of 51; Wife Tejaswini and Son Are Healthy

Jersey producer Dil Raju aka Velamakucha Venkata Ramana has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Tejaswini. Multiple reports revealed that the ace Telugu producer, who is 51 years old, welcomed the baby boy in the wee hours of Wednesday. This is Raju’s second child. He already is a father to a daughter, Hanshita Reddy, from his first marriage.

According to Free Press Journal, Raju’s wife Tejaswini and the baby are healthy and doing well. Raju was previously married to Anitha. However, she passed away in 2017 following a cardiac arrest. His daughter, Hanshita, reportedly encouraged him to find love again. He eventually met Tejaswini and they married in May 2020.

Advertisement

“With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervor of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note," the producer said in a statement after his second marriage, as reported by Zoom.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dil Raju-owned Sri Venkateswara Creations has an impressive slate of films in the making. The production house is currently busy with S Shankar’s untitled film starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The film is dubbed RC15 and the team recently shot a portion of the film in Amritsar.

The production house also announced Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s first film together, Varisu, earlier this year. The film is directed by director Vamshi Paidipally. The film also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha in prominent roles.

Besides these two films, Raju is also gearing up for the release of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie Thank You. The actor stars alongside Raashii Khanna. The promotions of the film have begun. Recently, they released a new track titled Farewell.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.