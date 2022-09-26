Jhalak Dikhala Jaa Contestant Paras Kalnawat's Killer Body-Transformation Is Motivation For All

Currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, actor Paras Kalnawat is a fitness freak and there is no doubt about it. He often drops pictures and videos of his workout routine on social media, leaving all completely impressed. Recently, Paras took to his Instagram stories and a before and after picture of his physical transformation and believe it or not, it will surely motivate you to step up your fitness game too. In the left picture, the actor was seen flaunting his abs as he took a mirror selfie, whereas in the right side photo his belly fat was clearly visible.

Discussing his fitness journey, Paras Kalnawat revealed how his co-stars used to make fun of him and used to body shame him. The actor further mentioned that rather than being disappointed with the negativity, he used it as a motivation for himself. “My weight gain started becoming apparent to me as it appeared on the screen. My co-actors started making fun of me, saying that I would suddenly be given parts as this obese person. Everyone makes an effort to body shame and ridicule you. Nobody cares how you’re feeling in that situation. However, I used it as motivation to get back in shape. I began to exercise, and when I learned that I would be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, I discovered the drive to succeed," he said.

Paras also shared how dancing and zumba classes helped him a lot and added, “The gym activity was beneficial since I accelerated my transformation process, but dancing functioned as a catalyst for toning my physique. Dancing is the best kind of fitness, thus I think everyone should take dance and Zumba classes. Never let body shaming bother you, ‘Koi aapko karta hai toh ek kaam se suno aur dusre kaan se nikal do,’ Life should be like that."

Meanwhile, in the first three weeks of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 so far, Paras Kalnawat received a positive response from the judges - Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. Prior to Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Paras used to play the role of Samar Shah in the popular show Anupamaa.

