Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Anupamaa Fame Paras Kalnawat and Nia Sharma Finalised? Hina Khan Also Approached

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though the makers of the celebrity dance reality show have not officially announced the show yet, several media reports claim that they have started approaching actors for the show. Now, if a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat is also likely to participate in the show along with actress Hina Khan and Nia Sharma.

As reported by the entertainment portal, Paras Kalnawat has already been finalised as one of the contestants in the show. He is currently seen in the popular show Anupamaa where he plays the role of Samar Shah. Interestingly, Paras plays the role of a dancer and choreographer in the show. Meanwhile, the report also claims that Nia Sharma has also been finalised as one of the contestants. It has also been reported that a discussion to get Hina Khan in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 is also underway. However, there is no official announcement to this so far.

Earlier, it was also revealed that Naagin 6 fame Simba Nagpal was also approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, he refused the offer. “Yes, I was approached for Jhalak Dikhlajaa but I don’t think at this point I’m that good a dancer to be competing in a dance reality show. Plus I’m super focused on acting these days!" the actor told India Forums.

Prior to this, it was also reported that Nikki Tamboli has also been approached for Jhalak Dhikla Jaa 10. Earlier, E-Times also reported that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes and Naagin fame Adaa Khan have been approached by the makers of Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa season 10. The report also claimed that since the two actresses are currently not busy with any big projects, there are chances that the audience will get to see them in the dance reality show.

It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan have also been approached to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired in 2016. It was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ganesh Hegde. Manish Paul hosted the show.

