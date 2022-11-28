Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gunjan Sinha, Tejas Lift the Trophy, Pen Notes of Gratitude

After running successfully for several weeks, the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has come to an end with contestant Gunjan Sinha lifting the trophy. The grand finale of the show was held on Sunday, November 27. The top six finalists were Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhatt, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha and Sriti Jha. After a nail-biting competition, Gunjan and her partner Tejas walked home with the trophy.

After winning the show, the young dancer took to social media to share several photos and penned a not of gratitude. In the first photo, Gunjan can be seen holding the trophy proudly and smiling. Sharing it, she wrote, “So Finally Trophy is here @sagar_bora sir @tejas_being_legend__ bhaiya It’s can’t be possible without you all and your blessing thank you soo much to each and everyone for all your love and support and votes , after 16 weeks of hard work finally we got this trophy ❤️❤️ Special thanx to @sagar_bora sir @ashishsanade_gang13 sir @aguywith_specs sir @melissa_jangam ma’am I love you soo muchh guys Thank you @colorstv for giving me such a amazing platform "

Tejas, too, shared a photo with the trophy and penned a note expressing his happiness. He wrote, “i can’t tell you how much i’m happy right noww. ♥️I feel so proud at this moment and holding this trophy ! that my dream of so many years has come true today.WINNER OF JHALAK DIKHLAJA "

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Gunjan said, “I think I have become a better dancer after being on this show and I want to continue learning different dance forms, I never missed my studies because I was attending the classes online, but I am looking forward to meeting my friends in school. I will continue focusing on my dance while completing my studies. I want to represent India on an international platform."

She added that her parents are still in shock and her victory has made them happy and emotional. She revealed that she plans to go to an adventure park with her parents and she wants Elsa’s house as a gift.

The latest season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa saw Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as the judges.

