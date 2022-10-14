Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar Teases Sidharth Malhotra About His Rumoured Relationship With Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn. The actor is busy promoting the film and recently made an appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The makers of the show have shared a promo video of the episode in which Karan Johar, who is one of the judges, teased Sidharth about his relationship status.

Karan welcomed Sidharth Malhotra on the dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Karan then slyly inquired about Sidharth having long nights these days, alluding to his song, Raataan Lambiyan, with Kiara Advani. Sidharth blushed and responded, “I’m a (Ranjha) lover, so it’s obvious," During their banter, Sidharth and Karan made references to the film Shershaah, which starred the actor and Kiara Advani.

Karan went on to tease Sidharth by asking, “If they were to give the title Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, who would it perfectly suit?" Karan then made several recommendations, beginning with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Kiara Advani. Sidharth blushed as soon as he heard Kiara’s name. Soon after that, the judges along and the audience burst into laughter as the actor was rendered speechless.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours have been making quite a buzz online. However, Sidharth, who is rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star, addressed it in a recent interview with India Today and said that they don’t affect him at all. He said that in today’s time it’s difficult to maintain secrets because they will eventually surface someplace. The actor further said that after ten years, he doesn’t think there is anything to worry about.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani stated that she and Sidharth Malhotra are “more than close friends" during her appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7. When Karan asked if she was denying her relationship with Sidharth, she said, “I’m neither denying nor accepting".

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in his upcoming film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film revolves around a group of funny, kind-hearted men who try to reform society. The movie is expected to release on October 25, 2022.

