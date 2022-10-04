Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma Tries To Fly Like A Bird In Dress Made Of Feathers; Watch Video

Jhalak Dikhh Jaa season 10 is one of the most popular celebrity dance reality shows that has managed to keep viewers hooked to the screens. The makers of Jhalak Dikhh Jaa 10 are leaving no stones unturned in keeping their show a notch higher. Even the contestants are putting a lot of effort to give tough competition to their contenders. Nia Sharma is also working hard to give her best performance this week. On Tuesday, the actress was seen dressed in a tiny white dress as she got ready to perform on the sets of the show.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Nia Sharma is seen dressed in a tiny white dress made of feathers. The actress even posed for the paparazzi for a bit before entering the stage. Nia resembled a bird in her Swan Lake-inspired dress. She even tried to fly like a bird as she entered the show’s sets.

Advertisement

Check out the video:

="twitter-tweet">="in" dir="ltr">="https://twitter.com/hashtag/niasharma?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#niasharma> at Jhalak Dikhlaja Set in Film City 🔥💃😁 ="https://twitter.com/viralbhayani77?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@viralbhayani77> ="https://t.co/aFuxfDh2XY">pic.twitter.com/aFuxfDh2XY>>— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) ="https://twitter.com/viralbhayani77/status/1577176731223351297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kZ1Rd1BhOoA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Nia’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one fan wrote, “Can’t wait for Nia’s performance," another added, " Stunning Nia." Several others flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons.

JDJ 10 judge Nora Fathehi was also spotted outside the show’s sets in a stunning figure-hugging red number. Watch video:

="twitter-tweet">="in" dir="ltr">="https://twitter.com/hashtag/norafatehi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#norafatehi> during Jhalak Dikhlaja shoot in film City 💃📽️🔥 ="https://twitter.com/viralbhayani77?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@viralbhayani77> ="https://t.co/NAPvI7wetW">pic.twitter.com/NAPvI7wetW>>— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) ="https://twitter.com/viralbhayani77/status/1577182293793177600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi are seen judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Maniesh Paul is seen hosting the show. Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma, Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, Zorawar Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, and more celebrity contestants have been churning out some exceptional dance performances and leaving fans stunned with their killer moves.

It will be interesting to watch who will leave the judges impress with this week’s performance.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here