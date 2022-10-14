Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nishant Bhat's Performance for LGBTQIA+ Community Moves Karan Johar

The dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has reached its 10th season, and viewers still seem to enjoy it to a great extent. The entertaining show, which is replete with celebrity judges and talented dancers, is back after a hiatus of over five years, and audiences cannot seem to get enough of it. Recently, Nishant Bhat, who is now a popular television celebrity, entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a wild card contestant. His performance on the song Meri Adhoori Kahani depicted the LGTBQIA+ community’s trials and tribulations and especially moved Karan Johar and fellow judge Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The official Instagram account of Colors TV took to the photo-sharing app to share a glimpse of Nishant’s performance and the judge’s reaction to it.

Take a look here.

In the video, Nishant can be seen performing the moving song along with a partner. In the background, a voice-over can be heard which said, “Why are you wearing women’s clothes even though you’re a boy?" in the middle of the performance. The heartfelt dance was lauded by the judges present, especially director-producer Karan Johar who revealed that the performance moved him so much that he felt “numb" at the end of it. He said in Hindi, "Main khud inn galiyon se guzar chuka hoon", which translates to “I’ve walked these very same streets and I understand how difficult it is."

Madhuri mentioned that society is still not as welcoming to the LGBTQIA+ community as one would have liked. Karan Johar, who judges Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 along with Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, had previously lauded wildcard contestant Dutee Chand on her debut performance on-stage. Dutee, who is India’s first athlete to publicly come out as a lesbian, said on the show that ‘love sees no gender, caste, and color’.

Reacting to her performance and statements, KJo said, “Kitne saare ladke, ladkiyan hogi, jo dar dar ke apni zindagi khul ke nahi jee sakte. Main unse kehna chahuga aap Dutee Chand se inspire ho jaye. Main salaam karta hu" (There must be so many people who live their lives in fear and can’t reveal their true selves. I will tell them to seek inspiration from Dutee Chand. I salute your courage).

