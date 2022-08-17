JDJ 10: Paras Kalnawat Drops a Pic With His Choreographer; Can You Guess Who She Is?

The upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been the talk of the town ever since it has been announced. There has been a lot of discussion on social media about the celebrities who will be part of the dance reality show. Although the makers are yet to reveal the complete list, some of the confirmed participants are Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, and Shilpa Shinde. On Tuesday, Paras Kalnawat teased his fans by sharing a glimpse from the Jhalak studios with his choreographer on his social media platform. However, the Anupamaa fame didn’t reveal the face of his dance partner.

In the Instagram post shared by the actor, he can be seen posing with a girl beside the illuminated board that read, “Jhalak." He captioned the photo, “Good News, Guess Who?… Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, 3rd September 8pm."

Advertisement

As soon as Paras dropped the photo on his Instagram feed, Anupama co-star Jaswir Kaur commented, “Yoohoo". While one of his fans wrote, “Guess who is going to rock Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It is obviously you." Another fan wrote, “Yay boy! Rock the stage! Own it".

Meanwhile, as reported by TellyChakkar, Paras’ choreographer is said to be Vartika Jha who was earlier deen in Dance Plus 4 and Dance Deewane. However, there is no announcement about Vartika being Paras’ choreographer so far.

Advertisement

Earlier, after Paras Kalnawat signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, his contract from Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa was terminated. The show’s production house announced the same and issued a statement that read, “We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours." Following this, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Paras called his termination a ‘PR tactic’ mentioned that things could have been sorted out if Anupamaa’s makers would have discussed their issues with him. “If we would have sat together and talked, if Rajan (Shahi) sir would have allowed me to meet him, then things would have been sorted out. He messaged me that he does not even want to meet me," Paras told us.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here