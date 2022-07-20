Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Malinga, Harbhajan Singh Approached for the Show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to come back on Indian television after five years. Reports are doing the rounds that several celebrities including cricketers have been approached for the dance show. According to ETimesTV, cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga, and Harbhajan Singh have been approached for the show. the publication further reports that there is a high chance that Yuvraj will do the show and will sign the deal soon.

ETimes had earlier reported that Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat is also likely to participate in the show along with actress Hina Khan and Nia Sharma. Reports also stated that Kalnawat has been finalized as one of the contestants. He is currently seen in the popular show Anupamaa where he plays the role of Samar Shah. Interestingly, Paras plays the role of a dancer and choreographer in the show.

Additionally, reports also claim that Nia, too, has been finalized.

Earlier, it was also revealed that Naagin 6 fame Simba Nagpal was also approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, he refused the offer. “Yes, I was approached for Jhalak Dikhlajaa but I don’t think at this point I’m that good a dancer to be competing in a dance reality show. Plus I’m super focused on acting these days!" the actor told India Forums.

Meanwhile, ETimes TV also reported that the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will begin in September and have Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi as judges.

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired in 2016. It was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ganesh Hegde. Manish Paul hosted the show.

