Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Amruta Khanvilkar: Glad Things Are Back to Being on a Grand Scale, Even the Ganpati Festival...

Amruta Khanvilkar gained popularity in 2010 with her Lavani dance performance “Wajale Ki Bara" in the Marathi film Natarang. the actress then went on to prove her impeccable acting skills in critically-acclaimed films like Katyar Kaljat Ghusli and Baji. She is also known for her noteworthy performances in Bollywood films such as Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and Mumbai Salsa. Khanwilkar who looked stunning in an all-black ensemble as she sashayed on the red carpet for a recently held award show, expressed her relief over things getting back to normal after the pandemic.

She shared, “I am glad that after the last two years that had a lot of restrictions due to COVID, this year things are back to being on a grand scale. Look at the awards they are full of glitz and glamour. Even the Ganpati festival is being held at such a large scale. It is a joyous moment for all of us. I think in this phase, we have all started to value people and work a lot more. Just look at the way we changed calendars… years are just passing by at the wink of an eye. I think I will have to celebrate my birthday twice a year (laughs)!"

The actress was last seen in the Marathi film ‘Chandramukhi’ which not only did phenomenal business but also managed to gain visibility and acclaim in the international market. The film was a musical romantic drama written by Chinmay Mandlekar and directed by Prasad Oak. Based on a novel of the same name, written by Vishwas Patil, the film followed an intense musical love story between leading Tamasha singer and dancer Chandra and a rising politician Daulat and its repercussions. Along with Amruta Khanvilkar in the titular role, the film also featured Adinath Kothare and Mrunmayee Deshpande. The songs were composed by the duo Ajay–Atul. Now Amruta hopes that owing to her stellar performance in Chandramukhi, she is able to bag Filmfare nominations for next year.

Meanwhile, the stellar actress is also looking forward to acting in two projects, a Hindi film titled Deja Vu and a Marathi film named Autograph. She is also competing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 10) that went on air earlier this month.

