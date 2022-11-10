Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Ajay Devgn Pulls Tabu’s Leg, Says She Likes ‘Bald Boys’; Leaves Madhuri Dixit In Splits

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Drishyam 2. For the same, the duo visited the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Now, the makers have dropped a super fun promo from the show which sees the two pulling each others’ leg.

On the set of Jhalak, they took part in a fun quiz hosted by Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa host Maniesh Paul and did not miss out on any opportunity to roast each other. The promo shows Tabu and Ajay sitting opposite each other on stage. They are required to answer questions about each other and write the answers on a blackboard. While Ajay made fun of Tabu’s choices regarding men, Tabu made fun of him not going to college.

Colors TV shared the promo of the episode on social media, along with the caption, “Ajay aur Tabu kar rahe hai ek doosre ki mazedaar baaton ko expose (Ajay and Tabu are revealing fun facts about each other). Are you ready to enjoy this fun moment)."

Check the promo here:

For the unversed, Tabu and Ajay have been friends since their college days. They have appeared together in films such as Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again and De De Pyaar De. She has often credited him for being the reason behind her not getting married.

In a 2017 interview, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress told Mumbai Mirror during her interview, “He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did."

Speaking about their film Drishyam 2, the movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak. He has also penned its screenplay. It features Ajay Devgn in the role of a protective father. The film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna, among others. Drishyam 2 is set to open in theatres on November 18.

