Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit Performs Lavani, Nora Fatehi Grooves To Dance Mere Rani

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is coming back after a long time and several celebrities have already signed the dance reality show. The fresh promos confirm that Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar will be judging the show. In the first promo, Madhuri can be seen performing the Lavani dance with Amruta Khanvilkar, who will be participating in the show. While Madhuri wore a pink saree, Amruta looked prettiest too in a red saree.

In another promo of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Nora Fatehi can be seen grooving to her superhit song Dance Mere Rani along with Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani. “5 saal ke intezaar ke baar aa raha hai Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is coming back after a long gap of five years)," Nora can be heard saying in the promo.

Meanwhile, apart from Gashmeer and Amruta, celebrities who have been confirmed so far for the upcoming season of the dance reality show are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat and Shilpa Shinde. Recently, it was also reported that television actress Rubina Dilaik will also be participating in the show. However, there is no official announcement so far.

If reports are to be believed, Nikki Tamboli has also been approached for the show. Earlier, E-Times also reported that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes and Naagin fame Adaa Khan have been approached by the makers of Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa season 10. Besides this, Hina Khan is also likely to be a part of the show.

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired in 2016. It was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ganesh Hegde. Manish Paul hosted the show.

