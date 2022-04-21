Jhund Actor Akash Thosar Visits Rajgad Fort; Shares Pictures on Insta

Actor Akash Thosar, who made his acting debut with the super hit Marathi film Sairat, recently visited Rajgad Fort in Pune. The actor shared several photos from his trip on Instagram.

In the photos, Akash has struck different poses with the vast expanse of Rajgad Fort in the background. “The happiness of Sahyadri cannot be expressed in words, but it has to be experienced," the actor captioned the photos.

Akash’s fans liked his excursion to the majestic Raigad Fort and have left lovely comments in the comment section of the post.

“Trekking is the answer, who cares what the question is - Akash," commented a fan. “Superb looks akki," wrote another.

“After going to Sahyadri, all sorrows disappear," someone remarked.

“It is true …. Sahyadri is the pandhari of trekkers and Himalayas is the abode of trekkers ….. Keep doing a lot of trekking like this," read another comment.

On the work front, Akash was last seen in Nagraj Manjule directorial Jhund. The film starred Amitabh Bacchan, Rinku Rajguru, and Ankush Gedam alongside Akash Thosar.

Jhund was based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

The film hit the theatres on 4 March 2022 and was lauded by the critics and audience for the performance of the ensemble cast, the story, and the social message that the film imparted.

Akash will be next seen in the Marathi film, Ghar Banduk Biryani:

The film is directed by Hemant Awatade. Ghar Banduk Biryani also features Sayaji Shinde and Nagraj Manjule alongside Akash.

For the unversed, Akash’s first film Sairat was a resounding success both critically and commercially. Made on a budget of just Rs 4 crore, the film went on to make Rs 110 crores at the box office. Sairat is also the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

After Sairaat, Akash went on to act in the 2018 Hindi-language anthology film, Lust Stories.

