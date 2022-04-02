Jim Carrey Announces His Retirement From Acting: I’m Taking a Break, I’ve Done Enough

Actor Jim Carrey, who is on a press tour for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, said in a recent interview that this might be his last role as he is considering quitting acting. In an appearance on Access Hollywood, he made the revelation and said that he is being fairly serious about his retirement. When singer Dolly Parton said that she would love the Mask actor to star in her biopic, he said, “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break."

He added, “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists-I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough."

Carrey’s announcement came after Bruce Willis’ retirement from acting. The Die Hard actor is retiring because he was diagnosed with Aphasia, a disorder that is caused by brain damage that impacts the ability to communicate. His family confirmed the news in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey is a renowned actor and comedian known for a variety of funny roles throughout Hollywood. Over the years he has entertained audiences through films like Ace Ventura, Dumb And Dumber, Liar Liar, Bruce Almighty, The Mask, The Truman Show and many others.

