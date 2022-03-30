Jim Carrey On Chris Rock Oscars Slap gate: ‘I Was Sickened, Would Have Sued Will Smith for USD 200 Million’

Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey is the latest addition to the list of celebrities to speak about the Will Smith and Chris Rock controversy at Oscars 2022. The Bruce Almighty actor appeared on CBS Mornings to promote his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 2. During his conversation with the actor-comedian told Gayle King on the show, Jim said, “I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation, felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse."

Carrey gave this reaction in reference to the moment when Will Smith went to the stage to receive the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard and was given a standing ovation for winning his first-ever Oscar even though he slapped Chris Rock on stage minutes earlier.

The Mask actor added, “And it just - it really felt like, ‘Oh, this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore."

Jim added that had he been in Chris Rock’s position, he would have “sued" Will Smith.

During the show, Jim Carrey said, “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video was going to be there forever. It’s going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and disapprove or show disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever - you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words."

For the unversed, it all started after Rock came on the stage to introduce the best documentary feature when he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being in a sequel to ‘G.I. Jane’– seemingly a reference to her shaved head. This disappointed Will who got up from his seat and slapped Rock in front of the entire world. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****ng mouth," he screamed. Chris then said, “Will Smith smacked the s*** out of me."

Later, Will Smith was awarded the Best Actor award for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard. During the acceptance speech, he broke down and apologized to the Academy for his behaviour. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people..the entire cast and crew of King Richard," he had said.

The actor also issued a public apology later saying his behaviour was “unacceptable". “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith had written in an Instagram post Monday.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith added.

