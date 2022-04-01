Jimin Changes BTS' Twitter Page Into His Personal Profile, ARMYs Crack Up on His April Fool Pranks

BTS member Park Jimin is not very active on social media. Unlike fellow members Jungkook and J-Hope, Jimin is barely seen on the various social media platforms the Bangtan Boys use, be it Weverse, Instagram or Twitter. The singer seems to be struggling with the platforms particularly today, as he has made some changes on Twitter and Instagram, which he confesses, he is unable to reverse.

On his verified Instagram account, Jimin has changed his profile picture to that of HYBE chairman Bang Sihyuk. He has earlier confessed that he finds Instagram difficult. Ever since each of the band members got their respective verified accounts on Instagram, Jimin has been the least active on the platform.

Advertisement

On Twitter, BTS has one common handle which all the seven members use. Jimin has changed the profile photo to a baby picture of himself. The cover photo is also a photo of him.

While fans are wondering if Jimin is trying to pull off an April Fool prank, Jimin tweeted that he is unable to restore the page to its original layout.

BTS has a history of having fun with fans every year on April Fools’ Day. In 2019, the group spent part of the day fooling around on their Twitter account, changing identities and the images associated with the account. Jin had changed the Twitter layout to feature him talking on a tiger prawn as if it were a phone, and accompanied the images with a tweet using the Korean word for answering phone calls, as if asking “Hello?"

Later in the day, Suga and J-Hope had changed the account over to become the official Twitter handle for SOPE, which they tweeted was the name for the “Number one best singers in Korea," and is also the duo’s ship name among fans.

Advertisement

Let’s see what else they have in store for April Fools Day this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.