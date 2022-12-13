Jin Leaves For Mandatory Military Duty; This Is When The BTS Member Will be Back

The oldest member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, Kim Seokjin has officially begun his military service. The singer, better known by his stage name Jin, was accompanied by the other members as he left for his enlistment. This comes amid tight security at an army training centre in South Korea. Jin is set to spend 18 months in uniform at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province. So, when will he get discharged? The date is going to be rather special.

Jin will return on June 12, 2024. That is just a day before BTS' 11th anniversary. According to Naver, Bighit Music also released a statement that mentioned that Jin will enlist as an active-duty soldier. It also read, “In order to prevent safety accidents caused by on-site congestion, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training center while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately. Due to the nature of the venue, we ask for your understanding that there is no separate waiting space."

The leader of the group Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, shared a snap of them on his Instagram stories. In one snap, the six younger members can be seen with their hands on Jin’s head as the oldest member sported a buzz cut. The septet was all smiles. Take a peek at the snap here:

Jin had also shared a selca of his buzz-cut hair. The global superstar looked adorable in his new hairdo. He captioned the post (translated), “Cuter than I thought."

Other BTS members will soon follow Jin, starting from Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga who turns 30 next year. Then Jung Hoseok, also known as J-Hope and BTS leader Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, will have to enlist by 2024. The ‘95 liners, Park Jimin, known by his stage name Jimin and Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V will follow, as well as, the youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, known by his stage name Jungkook. The group will fulfill their mandatory military service and reconvene in 2025.

