Jin Turns Cheerleader for J-Hope as BTS Rapper Prepares to Release Debut Album

BTS member J-Hope embarks on his solo journey as an artist and his biggest cheerleader seems to be none other than bandmate Jin. The South Korean rapper recently shared pictures from the concept photoshoot of his upcoming album Jack in the Box. In a pic, J-Hope aka Jung Ho-Seok is seen in a beige jumpsuit with black grease marks all over the outfit. The 28-year-old wore burn marks across his face with slicked black hair. In the caption, he wrote, “I burned it all.” Reacting to the post, Kim Seokjin aka Jin of BTS posted heart-eyed emoji.

The picture has received over 5.2 million double-taps since it was shared on the social media platform.

J-hope’s latest Instagram post features another concept photo from the upcoming single Arson which is part of his album. In the picture, he was spotted wearing an all-white attire comprising a jumpsuit and a t-shirt. The rapper accessorized the look with a pair of white sneakers as he posed against a burning car. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, he mentioned in the caption, “(Arson)' Concept Photo 1.” The picture received another endearing comment from Jin as he posted a red heart emoticon.

J-hope released the music video of his first single, More, from his debut studio album on July 1. The music video presented a new avatar of the BTS rapper as he showcased his intense goth rock vibes. Through his latest song, J-hope can be seen exploring how he wants a successful life as a singer, although he knows money and fame are not everything that he needs. The song is composed of peppy hip-hop and punk-rock rhythm.

J-hope's debut studio album consists of 10 tracks and will be released on July 15.

