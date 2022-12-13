Jin's Photos From Military Service Centre Go Viral; BTS Members Pose for Final Group Pic With Their Hyung

BTS member Kim Seokjin has finally left for his military duties and the fans couldn’t be more emotional. On Tuesday afternoon (IST) several photos and videos of the eldest member of the K-pop band went viral from his training centre. Earlier, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that Jin is enlisting at the recruit training centre in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. In the photos that went viral, The Astronaut singer can be seen in his military haircut, donning a puffer jacket and covering his face with a mask. He can be seen standing with his squad and doing the salute.

Another video also shows the BTS members turning up to bid him goodbye. BTS also took to their official Twitter handle to share the last group photo with Jin before his enlistment. In the first photo, the seven members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V can be seen striking a generic pose for the camera. In the second photo, the members have their hands on Jin’s head. The caption of the photo read, “my brother!! Come back safely!!"

Meanwhile, BTS fans have also trended ‘#UntilWeMeetAgainJin’ on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Jin took to Weverse to share a final post before leaving. He wrote, “Now, it’s curtain call time" on the fan community forum. This comes after he shared a photo of his military haircut.

Jin confirmed last month that he will be enlisting on December 13. The singer will then undergo 18 months of compulsory training. A few fans calculated the duration and realised that Jin will be discharged on June 13, 2024, exactly 11 years after he along with his fellow BTS members made their debut as K-pop idols.

