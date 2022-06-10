Jis Joy’s Much-Awaited Innale Vare With Asif Ali in Lead Streaming on Sony Liv

Innale Vare, written and directed by Jis Joy, is now available for streaming on the OTT platform Sony Liv. The movie stars Asif Ali, Antony Varghese and Nimisha Sajayan.

The movie is getting mixed reviews from netizens on Twitter. Asif Ali’s performance is being appreciated by everyone, and his portrayal is being called brilliant. Commonly known to make positive entertaining movies, Mollywood director Jis Joy has tried something new with this movie. Previous movies of Jis Joy and actor Asif Ali have worked well at the box office.

Malayalam actor Asif Ali was recently in the news after he suffered a leg injury while filming his forthcoming film. He is said to have received a minor injury. He was brought to a local hospital because he was in discomfort. The incident occurred during the shooting of the final schedule of Nishanth Sattu’s film A Ranjith Cinema. The actor was injured while filming a stunt scene for the film’s conclusion.

Advertisement

Asif has previously worked in movies such as Ritu, where he received positive reviews from both critics and fans. His other works include Sathyan Anthikad, Kadha Thudarunnu, and Sibi Malayil’s directorial Apoorvaragam.

Similarly, Nimisha Sajayan also made headlines when she recently made her Marathi debut with a film titled Hawahawai. The movie is directed by Mahesh Rilekar, who is known for films like One Room Kitchen and Ghar Grihasti.

Nimisha Sajayan revealed the film’s first look and motion poster via her social media page. Nimisha Sajayan is depicted on the billboard dressed in an ethnic saree, riding a scooter, and beaming.

Nimisha Sajayan, who captivated audiences with her outstanding performance in Thondimuthalum Driksaakshiyum, won the best actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards in 2018 for Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. Since then, the actor has made news of her superb acting abilities.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.