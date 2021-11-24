'Jodha Akbar' Actor Rajat Tokas Hospitalised; Thanks His 'Beautiful' Wife for Helping Him Recover

Prithviraj Chauhan fame Rajat Tokas, who posted a photo of him from the hospital two days ago, has now updated fans that he’s been recovering well, thanks to his “beautiful" wife Srishti Tokas. Even though the actor didn’t reveal the cause of his hospitalisation, he thanked Srishti for being his side day and night.

Taking to Instagram, Rajat penned a lengthy note and informed fans that he’s been getting better slowly. “Thanks to my beautiful wife for going beyond her way, to not only help me recover, regain my strength, take care of me, be up all night so that I am okay since last week, being my reason - a beacon of hope to be able to sit, stand and pass through these challenging times. I love her for a reason, and it is also observed by my close ones that I am blessed to have her in my life, as the most beautiful, loving, caring supportive wife, one could dream of. And it’s true. I am proud and forever in debt to her for gracing me with her angelic self and selecting me as her man. I love you, baby. Thank you for everything, always. Now, I only wish to get well soon. And be back on track. Thank you all for your blessings, really helping me get better every passing day."

Earlier, Rajat shared a picture of himself from the hospital bed and wrote alongside, “Stress will always exist in life. The key is knowing how to handle it. In every situation, you always have a choice in how you respond or otherwise your body will; naturally. Just when you feel you have no time to relax, know that this is the moment you most need to make time to relax. FYI : not injured or anything serious. And absolutely nothing due to workout. hopefully will recover soon."

Rajat has been active on television for many years for now. He has done exceptionally brilliant work in serials like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha - Prithviraj Chauhan, Jodha Akbar, Chandra Nandini and Naagin 3.

