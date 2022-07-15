Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Child Together, A Baby Girl

It’s a baby girl for Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Sophie Turner! Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl a few months after his brother Nick Jonas and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave birth to their daughter Malti Marie via surrogate. As per a report by People Magazine, the reps to Joe and Sophie confirmed that the couple brought home their second born, a baby girl.

On Thursday, their reps announced, “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl." The duo already shares their firstborn, Willa, together who was born in July of 2020.

In her interview with Elle UK, in early May, the Game of Thrones actress confirmed that she and Joe were expecting their second child. She opened up about becoming parents, “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation." She continued talking about the joys of being a mother as she shared, “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever."

As fans would know, the couple has always maintained no photography rule for their daughter and hence never revealed the face of the little one. In mid-2021, Sophie even called out the paparazzi for taking pictures of Willa without her consent, and called the stint “creepy" and “disgusting." Taking to her social media, Turner also asked the photographers to stop following her family. Though both stars have not shared any pictures or news pertaining to the second child, however, it will be quite interesting to see what name would they keep for their second daughter.

Well, the much-in-love couple makes their fans gush over the celebrity couple every time they make an appearance together. The couple also showed up at the Met Gala 2022 wearing matching black and white Louis Vuitton outfits as Sophie posed for the cameras while holding her belly.

Talking about their relationship timeline, the husband and wife have been married for nearly 3 years now as they tied the knot in an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in May of 2019. They followed up with a lavish french wedding in the following month.

Joe Jonas’elder brother Kevin Jonas is not behind in the dad department as he shares two kids with his wife Danielle.

