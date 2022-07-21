Joe Russo Reveals Aamir Khan Treated Him To Paan And Now, He Has Betel Leaf Stuck In His Teeth

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who form the famous directorial duo Russo Brothers, are in India for the promotions of their new film The Gray Man. They joined Dhanush, who plays a pivotal role in the Netflix film, for the Indian premiere of the film. On Thursday, the trio came together for a press conference and spoke about the film. As the conference neared its end, Joe Russo revealed that Aamir Khan invited the director duo for dinner. Dhanush also joined them.

It is revealed that Aamir hosted the director duo and treated them to a traditional Gujarati meal. The actor wanted the Russo Brothers to taste traditional Gujarati exquisiteness, especially his top favourites. For the meal, Aamir arranged for different chefs from diverse parts of Gujarat who specialize in cooking different traditional delicacies. Kirron Rao joined the directors and actors.

He brought down a chef who specialises in making Papad Luva Patodi, Tuver Lifafa, and Kand Puri from Surat and the best chef for Fafda and Jalebi from Surendranagar. A chef from Khambhat for Sutarfeni was also called in for the special night. While the spread sounds mouthwatering, Joe revealed that he was also treated to paan. However, it left him with a piece of betel leaf in his mouth.

“Aamir Khan was gracious to host us for dinner last night and when we were leaving, he gave me a paan. I have a betel leaf stuck in my teeth, still stuck in there," Joe said in the press conference.

The Gray Man is set to release on Netflix this weekend. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, and Jessica Henwick besides Dhanush. The film marks Russo Brothers’ first directorial project since Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

