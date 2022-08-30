Jogi Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Sends Shivers Down The Spine In 1984-themed Film; Watch Video

The trailer of Jogi dropped on Tuesday and it was riveting, the least to say. Set against the political climate of 1984 following the death of Indira Gandhi and the 1984 Sikh Riots, the Diljit Dosanjh starrer offers a glimpse at how life took a shocking turn for Punjabi families settled in the capital at the time. The film skips the theatrical release and heads directly to Netflix.

The trailer opens by setting the timeline — October 31, 1984, the day Indira Gandhi was assassinated. Viewers are taking into a regular household, where discussions about breakfast and plans for the evening take over the dining table until life suddenly takes a turn for the dark and riots take over the predominantly Punjabi localities.

One after the other, scenes unfold, leaving Diljit’s family with no other choice but to leave the city and head to Punjab. From finding cover in trucks heading to Punjab to Diljit’s character being forced into forgoing the turban, the trailer features some horrific moments. This is probably the first time that Diljit decided on removing his turban for the big screen.

Jogi marks Diljit’s second film set against the backdrop of the events that unfolded post-Indira Gandhi’s assassination. Diljit was previously seen in Punjab 1984, in which he played a small town boy and the impact her death had on Punjab.

Talking about the Jogi, actor Diljit Dosanjh had said in a statement, “Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love."

The film will release on Netflix on September 16.

