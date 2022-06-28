John Abraham and Priya Runchal Celebrate Their Pet Dog’s Birthday, Check Paw-dorable Pics

John Abraham who is not a fan of social media often goes into hibernation mode. Though he is a believer in sharing updates on his projects, he rarely posts moments of his private life on his Instagram account. However, this Monday was different. The actor treated his fans with a glimpse of his personal life via his pet’s Instagram page. Wondering what it was? Well, we bet it will melt your heart.

It was a priceless photograph of John and his wife Priya Runchal with their doggo Sia. In the click, they can be seen showering kisses on the birthday girl. To note, John and Priya are parents to two dogs, Sia and Bailey. The couple has dedicated an Instagram page for their pets named Bailey & Sia Abraham. The picture was captioned, “Happy birthday Sia. Love you".

Fans flooded the post with likes and wished the actor’s pet on her birthday. “Happiest Birthday Dear Sia…Sending You Lots Of Love," wrote one user while another one commented, “Happy bday Sia! Wishing you a long, healthy and pawsome life, always! Love and hugs from Mojo and his Humom."

Professionally, John is waiting for his next release, Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor as the main leads. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 29 this year. After the success of Ek Villain, fans are eagerly waiting for the second part. Apart from this film, John will also be seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in Sarfarosh 2 and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

