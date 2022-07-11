John Abraham Begins Shooting For Dinesh Vijan’s Tehran; Unveils First Look

John Abraham has started shooting for his next movie titled Tehran. On Monday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and shared his first-look video from the film. The clip presents John in his intense avatar. In the caption, the actor revealed that he has also started to shoot for the film. “Lights ✅ Camera ✅Time for some ACTION! 🔥 #Tehran shoot begins!" he wrote. Tehran is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the first collaboration between John and director Arun Gopalan.

Several fans took to the comment section and expressed excitement for the film. While one of the fans wrote, ‘Woooow excited’, another social media user commented, ‘Cannot wait’.

The film is directed by Arun Gopalan and is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. It is said to be based on true events. While no official word regarding the plot of the movie has been revealed so far, looks like it will be based in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

John Abraham announced the movie in January this year when he shared the poster of the film that featured the iconic skyline of a city. “Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran!," he had written.

Meanwhile, John Abraham will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns which also stars Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film will hit theatres on the 29th of this month. Apart from this, John will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited movie Pathaan. Besides this, it was recently announced that John Abraham’s debut Malayalam production ‘Mike’ will hit theatres on August 19 this year. Helmed by Vishnu Shivaprasad, the film stars debutant Ranjith Sajeeev and Anaswara Rajan in lead roles.

