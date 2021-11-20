John Abraham Confirms Being a Part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Adds an Interesting Detail

Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is currently the most-awaited film of the actor since he would be returning to the big screen after nearly four years. It was reported earlier that John Abraham had been roped in as the antagonist in the film. And, now the actor has revealed some fascinating information, confirming that he is indeed a part of the film, and will even flaunt his toned body in the film.

Recently, a YouTube Channel named ‘John Abraham Videos’ shared a video in which the actor reacts to users’ comments on his upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' trailer. While reacting, he stumbles upon one of the comments that say, “Can we all sign a petition for John Abraham to remain shirtless 24/7? Please.” To which, the actor responds by recalling the titles of his upcoming films in which he will flaunt his physique. And, there, he mentioned Pathan, as well as Ek Villain Returns and Attack. John said, “ Ek Villain, Pathan, Attack…I think, I am shirtless.”

As previously reported, John will travel to Spain next month to film a few action-packed sequences with Shah Rukh for Pathan. The entire unit, according to reports, is preparing for the schedule. However, the film's visual effects will be handled collaboratively by YRF's visual effects firm yFX and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies VFX.

Meanwhile, the creators of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' have released the film's second trailer recently, which shows John on a crusade to fight against injustice, corruption and abuse of power. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 25, 2021. This film is a conceptual sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate', and it will feature John in three different incarnations. Apart from Divya and John, the film also features Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in significant roles.

Apart from 'Satyameva Jayate 2,' John will also appearin 'Attack,' and 'Ek Villain Returns'.

