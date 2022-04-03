John Abraham Confirms Plans to Make Force 3; Says ‘ACP Yashvardhan Is Going to Stay On’

John Abraham starrer action-thriller film Attack hit the theatres on Friday and is receiving a mixed response. At the same time, there have also been speculations about the actor’s much-loved action-thriller franchise Force. As per the recent reports by Pinkvilla, John Abraham confirmed the development and said that it’s a work in progress for the next instalment of Force.

The Batla House star told the entertainment outlet, “I am trying to get back the John Abraham Force body, where I can just break through the walls," he smiles.

Further speaking about Force 3 he said says, “I feel, Force is the most untapped action franchise right now. I want to make Force into a tentpole summer blockbuster, something really big. It has the potential of being one of the biggest action franchises (in our country). So yes, ACP Yashvardhan is going to stay on."

For the unversed, earlier, several reports suggested that John Abraham’s acquisition to the rights of the Force franchise from his producer, Vipul Shah.It was also reported, that John had plans to revamp the action-packed world around ACP Yashvardhan, and now the actor has finally confirmed the same.

Leaving the Force franchise aside, John Abraham’s banner is also developing journalist turned author Mark Manuel’s novel, Moorya Re into a web series.

Speaking about the series in development, John said, “We are developing Moorya Re. We love the book written by Mark Manuel and are working towards developing it into a series. It’s something I am working on very intensely as it’s very close to my heart."

Currently, the Rocky Handsome actor is working on Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The espionage thriller is a part of YRF’s spy universe that started back in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger. He also has Tehran in the pipeline, which will be followed by a comedy with Sajid Khan. John is also developing a film set against the backdrop of Bike Racing, whereas his Parmanu director, Abhishek Sharma is working on a script titled Parlok, a sci-fi film rooted in mythology.

