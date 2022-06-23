John Abraham Does Not Want To Act In OTT Films, Says, ‘I Am A Big Screen Hero’

Bollywood actor John Abraham’s luck at the box office seems to be waning, with two of his recent flicks Satyamev Jayate 2 and Attack: Part 1 bombing at the box office. While Satyamev Jayate 2 was critically panned, Attack: Part 1 received mixed reviews. While more mainstream actors are dabbling with OTT platforms as much as they appear on the big screen, John has a different take on it.

John has been involved in several films over his career, ranging from horror and drama to comedies and action movies. Additionally, he has produced some intriguing material as well. As he alternates between these two positions of actor and producer, he has divergent viewpoints on the OTT. The Force actor recently admitted that while he enjoys OTT platforms as a producer, as an actor he would prefer to stick to the big screen.

Advertisement

In a conversation with ETimes, John Abraham weighed in on the streaming industry and claimed that he likes the area and wants to serve the platforms’ audiences. He did, however, add that as an actor, he is very clear about his desire to appear on the big screen. “I want to be seen on the big screen because I am a big-screen hero. I’ll only play leading roles in movies that are intended for the big screen. If someone interrupted my tablet-played movie midway to go to the restroom, I would get offended. Also, I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with it," John stated.

On the work front, John will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, which he is busy promoting and is slated to hit theatres on July 29. The actor will also be seen in a significant role in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.