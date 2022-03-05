John Abraham Heads to Spain for Pathaan Shoot, Wife Priya Runchal Accompanies

Bollywood actor John Abraham prefers to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Fans wait for him and his wife Priya Runchal to get papped together as the actor’s Instagram profile is dominated by his upcoming projects. During the early hours of March 5, John was spotted at Mumbai airport along with Priya. The duo was seen in super comfy yet stylish outfits as they were all set to depart for Spain, for the shooting of Pathan, reported Pinkvilla.

In the snaps, the actor was sporting a black t-shirt, navy blue trousers, a similar colour jacket, and a cap. On the other hand, Priya opted for athleisure. A black tank top with trousers, white printed jacket wrapped around her waist, white shoes, and a cap completed Priya’s airport outfit. The couple ensured to follow all necessary COVID-19 precautions, from masks, to sanitisers, and thermal checking. John and Priya stopped by to pose for the paparazzi. A few hours before John and Priya arrived, Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted at the Mumbai airport as he headed to Spain.

Besides John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, the team of Pathaan is going to shoot the Spain sequence in the first week of March. A couple of days back, Shah Rukh, John, and Deepika announced the release date of Pathaan through a video on their respective social media handles. In the clip, John and Deepika were seen introducing the title character Pathaan and explaining how no one knows how he got the name. Right before the video concludes, Shah Rukh is heard introducing himself and asking everyone to wait just a little longer to meet him. Pathaan is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

It is indeed one of the most awaited films of Bollywood as it has been in news for quite some time now.

