John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez to Shoot Romantic Song for Attack?

John Abraham is gearing up for his next film ‘Attack’. The post-production of the film starring John and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles is in full swing. The movie is expected to release date on January 26, 2022. Meanwhile, director Lakshya Raj Anand has decided to shoot a romantic number featuring both Bollywood stars. John and Jacqueline, who impressed everyone with their onscreen chemistry in Dishoom and Housefull 2, are all set to showcase their magic once again in a song that will be filmed in Kochi, Kerala.

The song has been scheduled to be shot for three consecutive days in the second week of December, Mid-Day reported. The special romantic number will be among one of the highlights of the film.

“Lakshya had been on the lookout for the perfect location. Kochi with its natural beauty was the ultimate choice, and John and Jacqueline will leave for Kerala in the coming week to begin rehearsals and shoot the song from December 7th to 9th,” a source closed to the Attack team told the news portal.

Apart from John and Jacqueline, the action-packed film ‘Attack’, reportedly based on a hostage crisis, will see Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. The film has been waiting for a theatrical release for more than a year and now it is all set to release on Republic Day, next year. The shooting began in January 2020 but it was put on hold in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film was originally scheduled for theatrical opening worldwide on August 14, 2020.

The film directed and co-written by Lakshya Raj Anand is bankrolled by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor.

John was last seen in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’. Milap Zaveri's directorial film featured John in a triple role and the film is still running in theatres.

