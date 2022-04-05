John Abraham On Slamming Journo Over 'Action Overdose' Question: 'I Get Riled Up When...'

John Abraham recently lost his cool during a press conference when a journalist asked him about the ‘action overdose’ in his film. The Attack actor not only called the journalist ‘dumb’, but went on to ask if he had forgotten his brain at home. Days after, John has now reacted to the same and has said that he gets riled up when gets asked a ‘stupid question’.

During a recent conversation with IndianExpress.com, John mentioned that some journalists ask very stupid questions sometimes due to which he gets really agitated. “The press, some of you, I don’t generalise, at times, ask very stupid questions, there’s no basis for it also. And I understand we all are humans, at times I really get riled up when I get asked a stupid question," the actor said.

“Talking about the promotions of the film, the press has generally been very supportive. So, when we talk about the press, it is important to make them aware of the film. Because it is through you guys that people come to know when a film is releasing. Of course, there are advertisements and marketing also, but the real promotion of the film is the film itself. If your film is good, it will work. If your film is not good, it won’t work," John added.

For the unversed, during a recent press conference when John was promoting his film Attack, he was asked if he thinks that there is an ‘overdose’ of action in his movies. This irked John who had then said, “Bechara, he is very frustrated."

“More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, main aapke liye apologise karta hu, koi baat nahi, you’ll do better next time," John had said.

On the work front, John was recently seen in Attack along with Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

