John Abraham ‘Owes’ A Lot to His 'Pathaan' Co-star Shah Rukh Khan ; Know How

Bollywood actor and producer John Abraham’s recent release Attack enthralled the audience with some impressive stunts. The actor has been working on some much-awaited action-packed projects, one of which happens to be Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. John will be sharing space with King Khan and Deepika Padukone in the action drama.

Recently, the 49-year-old actor shared his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that he owes a lot to him. Speaking to Pinkvilla, John said, “Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he’s responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh. Probably for him, it was just another competition that he judged." John also heaped praises on the 56-year-old actor and said that he has a lot of “deep-rooted" respect for SRK, describing him as a “wonderful, charming" and “supremely intelligent."

John added that he cannot share much details about Pathaan since the movie is still under production. The actor added that he will be shooting for the movie for the entire month of April, and added that working with Shah Rukh is an honour.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is directed by Sidharth Anand.

In a recent Instagram post, Shah Rukh had shared a picture from the sets of Pathaan. The actor's shirtless picture highlighted his eight-pack abs. The actor sported a loosely tied hair bun and wore a pair of sunglasses as he posed for the picture. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actor added in the caption, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga. (even if Shah Rukh stops, how will you stop Pathaan? App and abs, I will make them all)." Shah Rukh's recent Pathaan look certainly left netizens in a frenzy.

Pathaan is expected to release in cinemas in January 2023.

