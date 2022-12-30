John Abraham Poses With Wife Priya Runchal, Parents in Rare Family Pic Ahead of 2023, Take a Look

John Abraham has an interesting year lined up ahead of him. With Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Arun Gopalan’s Tehran, the actor is gearing up to surprise the audience once again with his acting skills. But as the sun is soon going to set on 2022, the Dhoom actor is enjoying some time with his family. And that’s evident from his wife Priya Runchal’s latest social media post.

On Friday, the celeb’s wife took to her Instagram handle to share some rare pictures from a family get-together. While the first picture showcased the entire family including John Abraham in a pitch-lack T-shirt and dark green cargo, Priya Runchal flaunting a white top and blue denim jeans along with his parents Firoza Irani and Abraham John, brother Alan Abraham and others. Another picture showed John posing with wife Priya. The actor also rocked a stylish moustache in the pictures. For the caption, Priya used a loved-up emoji.

As soon as she shared the pictures, several fans swarmed the comment section to leave their compliments. One of them wrote, “Best photo till now! Beautiful family. Love you everyone?" Another one commented, “You guys look so awesome(with some heart emojis)". Someone else said, “Beauty AVRAHAM family. We love you!" Another fan stated, “Wow! Beautiful family! Happy New Year in advance!"

John Abraham tied the knot with Indian-Amdrican financial analyst and investment banker Priya Runchal on January 3, 2014. Meanwhile, on the work front, with two of his most anticipated films releasing in 2023, the actor enjoyed a good run in 2022 as well. While his first film Attack was a science-fiction action film with Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Prakash Raj, his other film Ek Villian Returns featured him alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in a standalone sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villian.

