John Abraham Refused to Hit Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Said SRK Is 'National Treasure, I Can't...'

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that John Abraham was reluctant to punch him during the making of Pathaan. Shah Rukh and John are working together for the first time in the film. The actors will be seen clashing on the big screen for John plays a smart antagonist in the film. While fans are excited about it, Shah Rukh revealed that John did not want to hurt him and called him a ‘national treasure.’

The superstar, in a video shared by Yash Raj Films, said, “It was really nice working with him and I also realised he’s a gentle giant. When we were doing the action, he says ‘You’re a national treasure, I will not hurt. I can’t.’ I said, ‘But it’s okay, you can.’ So he’s very shy and I had to do a lot of convincing to tell him that it’s okay, you can punch me, I won’t get hurt."

He added, “I think he’s proficient in action, he really helped me (guide me). Many times he would just say, ‘Shah bhai, you wanna do it like this? Don’t bend your body, just be up.’ So it was very kind of him and I think if you are doing an action film and a co-star like John with you, I think there is a lot to learn, especially in this genre."

Speaking about John’s role, SRK said, “I hope, genuinely, when Pathaan comes out, the most liked character in the film is John because it takes a lot of guts to do what he’s done as an actor and as a star, in the space and place that he is in."

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

