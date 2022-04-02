John Abraham Reveals Doctors Wanted to Amputate His Leg After He Smashed His Knee During Force 2 Shoot

Entertaining us with countless actioners in his career, John Abraham has recently revealed that his fondness for action films and performing intense stunts once landed him in gruesome trouble. In a candid conversation with The Times Of India, while talking about his experience of performing ‘deadly stunts’, the Bollywood superstar revealed that a few years ago when he was shooting for Force 2, his knee got injured very badly, so much so that the doctors wanted to amputate his leg.

The actor further revealed that in his right leg he had gangrene and of which the doctors gave him this shocking advice. “Some stunts are very deadly. I remember during ‘Force 2’ I smashed my knee and I had to get three surgeries. I had gangrene in my right leg and the doctors wanted to amputate my leg. I said, ‘No, you can't do that’. But thanks to my surgeon in Bombay, Dr. Rajesh Maniar; he saved my knee,” John was quoted as saying by TOI.

He went on to say that ‘thankfully,’ it was in past, as it happened 7 years back and he is totally fine now. In addition, he said that today, he is comfortably walking, and squatting. He revealed that currently, he feels that he is “even more flexible and faster,” compared to what he was before. The actor said that he loves doing action films but he takes a break in between and works on different projects, as well. While cautioning others, he said, “You can't have a false sense of bravado” just to prove few people on the sets that you can do everything. He added that there are times when the person performing stunts gets hurt and then he becomes “a little more cognisant about the dangers.”

For those who don’t know, the 2016 film Force 2 is an action spy thriller film helmed by Abhinay Deo. Along with John, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Boman Irani, and Tahir Raj Bhasin in prominent roles. The actioner is the sequel to the 2011 film Force, which featured John and Genelia D’Souza in the lead roles.

