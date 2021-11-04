John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan's Action Comedy to Go on Floors in March: Report

Bollywood actor John Abraham will be reuniting with his Housefull 2 director, Sajid Khan for an action-comedy flick, and as per the latest reports, actor Riteish Deshmukh, too, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film that will go on floors next year in March. Pinkvilla reported that the script has been locked in and both the actors are excited to be a part of the upcoming film.

“The yet-untitled project will be shot in India and abroad, and the recce is expected to begin in the month of December. The film will go on the floors in the month of March in an overseas country and the same will be followed by a schedule in India," the publication quoted a source close to the development as saying.

The source further said that Sajid Khan has been developing this script for a while now. The tentative location for the shoot is in London.

John Abraham also has other commitments. He currently has Sidharth Anand’s Pathan in the pipeline, after which he will move on to this film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in the film Attack, which recently got its release date after the Maharashtra government decided to reopen theatres. Starring John, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film will release on Republic Day 2022.

Meanwhile, John recently announced that his upcoming film, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns will also release in the theatres on July 8th 2022. He will also be seen in Milap Milan Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2. The film will release on November 26, 2021. Not just that, he also plays a pivotal role in the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake which also features Arjun Kapoor.

