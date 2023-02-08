YRF’s Spy Universe unleashed its most notorious villain in the form of John Abraham aka Jim in Pathaan. A patriot-turned-ruthless mercenary, John has got unanimous praise for his brilliant acting and forte in action sequences in this negative character that has won people’s hearts. John hopes Aditya Chopra, who is carefully building the YRF Spy Universe, brings Jim back and tells the world his backstory.

John, who has given Indian cinema an anti-hero that people will always remember, says, “It is incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in Pathaan! As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I’m grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster. I didn’t expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them."

He adds, “I’m astounded by the number of messages I’m getting daily on my social media about how there should be a prequel to Jim. When people almost always root for the hero, and that hero is Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, it is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero too! I’m fortunate that my work in Pathaan has spoken loudly and hopefully, I have managed to give people an anti-hero that they will always remember. That was my intent when I heard Pathaan."

Speaking about what he loves about Jim, John says, “Jim is a refreshingly suave villain, with very well etched out characterisation that dives into why he became what he became! Imagine the pain he endured, imagine the hurt that broke him and turned him into the man he became. To me, Jim was a very powerful character and yes, it would be great if Aditya Chopra wants to bring him back and tell the world how good a super-spy he was and how he became a ruthless mercenary later!"

He adds, “As Luthra says in Pathaan, Jim and Kabir are the best in business. So, there could be lots to explore if a film is made on Jim. I don’t know what Aditya Chopra has in mind. As of now, I’m relishing the love that’s coming my way and I’m thankful that I have entertained people thoroughly."

