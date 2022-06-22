John Abraham Says He Is a 'Big Screen Hero' Who Is 'Not Available For Rs 299 or 499'

John Abraham was last seen in Attack when he impressed everyone with his action sequences. The film was released in theatres but was later made available on an OTT platform too. In a recent interview, John talked about how wants to stick to the big screen and mentioned why loved the OTT space as a producer but not as an actor.

“As a producer, I love the OTT space. I would love to make films for the medium and cater to that audience. But as an actor, I am very clear that I want to be on the big screen," he told ETimes.

John Abraham went on to say that he is a big-screen hero and wanted to remain the same. He also mentioned that he would be offended if someone stopped watching his film midway at home. “I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen. At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for ₹299 or 499. I have a problem with it," the actor added.

Advertisement

John Abraham’s Attack failed to rule the box office. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film earned around Rs 12 crore also because it was affected by SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Later, John issued a statement in which he thanked the audience for ‘accepting something new and different’. “Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that’s new and different. ATTACK was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new," the statement read.

Advertisement

John Abraham will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns along with Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The film will hit theatres in July this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.